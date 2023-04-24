Blue Raiders Basketball Inks O’zhell Jackson

MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee men’s basketball has added O’zhell Jackson, a transfer from Coahoma Community College, to its roster for the 2023-24 season. Jackson, a 6’8″ guard, averaged a double-double as a sophomore for the Tigers.

“O’zhell is a big addition for our program,” head coach Nick McDevitt said. “He is a very skilled player for someone his size, can play multiple positions on the floor and can influence the game in a variety of ways.”

Jackson put up 13.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season, recording 19 double-doubles and two triple-doubles. The native of Bronx, N.Y., also averaged 5.2 assists and 2.1 blocks while starting all 26 games played and earning NJCAA All-Region 23 honors.

Prior to Coahoma, Jackson played at Dyersburg State Community College and Gotham Collaborative High School.