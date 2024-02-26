Blue Raiders Baseball Falls to RedHawks 13-17

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — February 25, 2024 – In a Sunday shootout, Middle Tennessee dropped the rubber match 13-17 to Miami (OH), as the Blue Raiders combined for 17 hits on the afternoon.

Middle Tennessee went blow-for-blow with the Red Hawks in the sixth, seventh and eighth inning, but was unable to overcome the early deficit. Miami would go on to win 17-13.

Nick Vardavas (1-0) earned the win for the the RedHawks. Beranek (0-2) was tabbed with the loss.

Eston Snider led the Blue Raiders, batting 4-for-5 with three runs, while Gabe Jennings went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Jackson Galloway, Trace Phillips, Rutter and Brett Vondohlen each collected two hits.

By the Numbers

13: The Blue Raiders logged a season-high 13 runs on the afternoon.

5: MTSU posted five extra-base hits on the afternoon – two doubles, a triple and a pair of home runs.

17-15: The Blue Raiders gave up a season-high 17 runs on 15 hits.

