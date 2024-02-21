Blue Raiders Baseball Falls at Alabama 6-1

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Middle Tennessee baseball dropped a 6-1 decision at Alabama on Tuesday, as seven Blue Raider pitchers combined to allow seven hits over eight innings.

By the Numbers

5: Torbett’s five strikeouts were the most by a Blue Raider this season.

11: MTSU struck out a season-high 11 batters as a staff

3: Alderman struck out three batters in 1.2 innings in his collegiate debut.

Blue Raider Notes

Torbett made his first collegiate start Tuesday.

Phillips’ fourth-inning RBI was the first of his career.

MTSU is back home this weekend for three games against Miami (Ohio) starting Friday at 3 p.m. at Reese Smith Jr. Field.

Source: MTSU

