Blue Raiders Baseball Drop Series to Aggies

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – April 14, 2024 – Middle Tennessee dropped the series finale to NM State 9-1 on Sunday afternoon at Reese Smith Jr. Field.

The Blue Raiders (12-22, 4-8 CUSA) took an early lead thanks to a Gabe Jennings solo shot in the opening inning, however, the Aggies (15-19, 4-8 CUSA) responded with nine unanswered runs to take the series.

On the mound, Patrick Johnson (3-1) was tabbed with the loss, while Hayden Walker (2-1) earned the win for NM State..

By the Numbers

7: The Blue Raiders tallied seven home runs on the weekend.

2: A pair of Blue Raiders logged a multi-hit game on the afternoon. Eston Snider led the way with a trio of hits, while Gabe Jennings notched a pair.

Up Next

The Blue Raider will host a pair of midweek matchups, taking on Austin Peay on Tuesday, April 16 and Tennessee Tech on Wednesday, April 17 at The Reese. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. CT both evenings.

