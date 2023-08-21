Blue Raiders Athletics Joining United Way to Tackle Hunger

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Blue Raider Athletics will be participating in United Way’s Hometown Huddle with this year’s theme centered around tackling hunger.

One in six children live in a food-insecure household so school breaks should not mean hungry children in our community. Become a real MVP by participating in the Hometown Huddle food drive for children in our community.

Middle Tennessee Athletics is making it easy for you to donate by becoming an official collection site. The Blue Raiders will be collecting items until Tuesday, September 19th.

Bring your donated food items to the list below:

Murphy Center Athletics Lobby (2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd) | Monday – Friday 8:30am-5pm

Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce Business Before Hours | 8/24 7:30am-9am

MTSU Athletics Fan Day | 8/20 3pm-5pm

MTSU Women’s Soccer Matches | 8/20, 8/31, 9/3, 9/7

MTSU Football vs Murray State | September 16th | Gates Open at 4:30pm

Change doesn’t happen alone. Join us and help eliminate childhood hunger in our community.

Purchase food items on United Way’s Amazon Wishlist. The items will be shipped directly to United Way’s office. Click here to view the Amazon Wishlist.

Hometown Huddle List of Acceptable Foods

All items must be single servings and should not require refrigeration.

Cereal

Fruit cups

Fruit snacks

Granola bars

Juice boxes

Microwavable macaroni and cheese

Peanut butter and crackers

Peanuts

Pop top, microwavable containers of beef and macaroni, beef stew, beans and franks, spaghetti and meatballs, etc.

Reusable water bottles

Rice Krispy treats

Shelf stable milk

Snack cracker packages

Trail mix packages

For more information on United Way’s Hometown Huddle, visit yourlocaluw.org/hometownhuddle

Source: MTSU

MORE SPORTS NEWS