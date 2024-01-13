Blue Raiders Announce Men’s Tennis Promotions for the 2024 Spring Season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2024 Men’s Tennis promotional calendar, which features theme nights, giveaways items, and fun activities.
If your Little Blue Raider is interested in being a part of Match Day, click here to learn more about the Ball Kid Program!
January 13 vs. Presbyterian College / TSU | 1 p.m. / 5 p.m. – Home Opener
· Men’s Tennis Poster Giveaway
· 4-Peat Foam Hand
February 2 vs. Mississippi State | 5 p.m. – Think Pink
· Pink T-Shirt Giveaway
February 9 vs. Virginia Tech | 5 p.m. – International Night
· Free Pizza Sponsored by MTSU International Office
February 16 vs. Northwestern | 5 p.m. – Blue Raider Kids Club Night
· Inflatable and Activities for all BRKC Members
February 27 vs. Cornell / APSU | 1 p.m. / 5 p.m. – Mental Health Awareness Match
· #ContinueTheConversation Bracelet Giveaway
March 1 vs. Texas Tech | 5 p.m. – Military Appreciation Night
· Canned Food Drive
March 10 vs. Louisville / TTU | 1 p.m. / 5 p.m. – Middle Tennessee Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Tennis Complex Opener
· Tennis Rally Towel Giveaway
March 15 vs. University of Oklahoma | 5 p.m. – Greek Night / Blue Out Match
· MTSU Tennis Button Giveaway
March 31 vs. Memphis / Alabama A&M | 1 p.m. / 5 p.m. – Bark in the Park
· Dog Toy / Tennis Ball Giveaway
April 2 vs. Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. – 615 Night
· MTSU Tennis Damenpers Giveaway
· Student Tailgate
April 14 vs. Tulane / UNC Ashville| 11 a.m. / 5 p.m. – Senior Day
· Pom Poms Giveaway
· Blue Raider Tennis T-Shirt Giveaway
Make sure to follow along with MTSU Athletics on all social media channels to keep up to date with additional information and more in-depth information about each game.
*All promotional nights/giveaways are subject to change and while supplies last.