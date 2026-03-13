Blue Raiders Announce 2026 Football Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee’s 2026 football schedule includes six home games, three mid-week contests (“Weekday CUSA”), and a non-conference slate that is highlighted by a first-time meeting with Kansas.

The Blue Raiders’ 112th football season and third under Head Coach Derek Mason includes home dates with Murray State, Nevada, defending CUSA champion Kennesaw State, New Mexico State, Delaware, and WKU.

The road contests include Marshall, Louisiana Tech, Kansas, FIU, Liberty, and Sam Houston.

The Blue Raiders will open the 2026 season at home Sept. 5 against Murray State in the first meeting between the two schools since 2023. MTSU owns a 38-29-3 record against the Racers in a series that began in 1925.

Middle Tennessee will play its first road game on Sept. 12 with a date against Marshall. The Blue Raiders will be playing in Huntington for the first time since the Covid season in 2020. MTSU trails the series, 7-5, and carry a mark of just 1-5 in games played in Huntington.

The Blue Raiders will return home Sept. 19 to welcome Nevada to Floyd Stadium for the first time. MTSU and the Wolf Pack met for the first time ever last season with the Blue Raiders squeaking out a 14-13 win.

MTSU will then open conference play Sept. 26 with a road game against Louisiana Tech where they are 0-4 all-time. It will mark the third time in the last four years, the Blue Raiders have started league play away from home.

The Blue Raiders will remain on the road to close out their non-conference schedule with a game at Kansas. It will be the first-ever meeting against the Jayhawks and the first contest against a Big 12 member since 2006 (at Oklahoma).

Middle Tennessee will then begin a stretch of three straight mid-week games (broadcast on either CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU) at home on Oct. 13 against Kennesaw State. MTSU and KSU have met just twice with both teams winning at home.

The Blue Raiders will hit the road to face FIU on Tuesday, Oct. 20. MTSU leads the overall series, 14-7, including a 5-5 mark in Miami.

Middle Tennessee will wrap up the mid-week portion of the schedule Oct 27 at home against New Mexico State. The Aggies own a slim 4-3 advantage in the series after MTSU won in overtime last year to end the regular season.

The Blue Raiders will remain at home Nov. 7 to take on the Delaware Blue Hens. MTSU is 0-3 all-time against Delaware and the Blue Hens will be returning to Murfreesboro for the first time since 1978.

MTSU will return to the road Nov. 14 against Liberty. It will be the Blue Raiders’ third trip to Lynchburg in four meetings since 2021.

MTSU will then host rival WKU for Senior Day Nov. 21. The Blue Raiders and Hilltoppers have met 75 times, which is more than any other conference members.

Middle Tennessee will close out the regular season on the road against Sam Houston Nov. 28.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes, and some may move in the future to accommodate national television selections. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.

TICKET INFORMATION

2026 Blue Raider Football season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming season at GoBlueRaiders.com/tickets. Fans interested in becoming new season ticket holders can choose great seats in Floyd Stadium including Chair Back Reserved Seats ($150/seat), Sideline Reserved Seats ($135/seat) and End Zone Reserved Seats ($110).

For fans looking for an elevated seating experience, premium seating options are also available in our two exclusive game-day clubs, the Jeff Hendrix Stadium Club, and the SRM Concrete Club (opened fall of 2025). There are also a limited number of Open-Air Boxes available on a season basis that include 10 season tickets. For additional information on premium seating options, contact the Blue Raider Ticket Office at 615-898-5261 or email [email protected].

Season Ticket Holder Benefits

Being a Blue Raider football season ticket holder has exciting benefits that you can take advantage of all season long including:

10% Off Lightning’s Locker Room on Game Days – Show your season ticket holder status and receive 10% off all purchases at Lighting’s Locker Room. Gear up with the latest merchandise while enjoying great savings!

– Show your season ticket holder status and receive 10% off all purchases at Lighting’s Locker Room. Gear up with the latest merchandise while enjoying great savings! $11 Concession Stand Bundle – Indulge in our special game day concessions stand bundle, which includes a hot dog, popcorn, and drink for only $11!

– Indulge in our special game day concessions stand bundle, which includes a hot dog, popcorn, and drink for only $11! Season Ticket Holder Trade In – Sideline and End zone reserved ticket holders (non-premium) have the option to trade in one game they can’t attend for any other home game in advance

– Sideline and End zone reserved ticket holders (non-premium) have the option to trade in one game they can’t attend for any other home game in advance Monetary savings vs. single game pricing

vs. single game pricing Single game pre-sale opportunity prior to the general public on-sale

opportunity prior to the general public on-sale Away Game Priority – Season ticket holders gain access to away game tickets directly following Blue Raider Athletic Association members

– Season ticket holders gain access to away game tickets directly following Blue Raider Athletic Association members Post Season Game Priority – Bowl game seats are assigned directly following Blue Raider Athletic Association members and season ticket holders before the general public

– Bowl game seats are assigned directly following Blue Raider Athletic Association members and season ticket holders before the general public Seat Availability – Reserved seating locations not typically available for single game sales

**Season Ticket Renewals**

On February 1st, all season ticket holders from the previous season were sent an email invitation to commit to the 2026 season and provided a step-by-step guide on renewing their seats online. This includes various payment plans, starting with a seven-month option that started on February 16th and has a final payment on August 16th. Fans can renew their tickets instantly via their online account and select the payment plan option they prefer.



2026 Middle Tennessee Football Schedule

Sept. 5 MURRAY STATE

Sept. 12 at Marshall

Sept. 19 NEVADA

Sept. 26 at Louisiana Tech

Oct. 3 at Kansas

Oct. 13 KENNESAW STATE (Tuesday)

Oct. 20 at FIU (Tuesday)

Oct. 27 NEW MEXICO STATE (Tuesday)

Nov. 7 DELAWARE

Nov. 14 at Liberty

Nov. 21 WKU

Nov. 28 at Sam Houston

Dec. 5 CUSA Championship

Conference games in bold

Home games in ALL CAPS

All dates are subject to change

Source: MTSU

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