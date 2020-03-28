As a reminder, the City of Franklin announced earlier this month, that the new Blue Bin Recycling program is temporarily suspended until further notice. The recycling processor, Marshall County Recycling has halted services due to the COVID-19, (Coronavirus). The City has reached out to other processors, but at this time there are no services available.

In the meantime, citizens can take their recyclables to the Williamson County Recycling Centers. See the locations at http://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/1846/Convenience-Centers.

City of Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said, “We are sorry for the inconvenience, but we will do our best to restore these services when we can. The Blue Bin program is important to the City and something we will continue in the future.”

Also, effective Monday, March 23rd, the City’s Batteries, Oil, Paint, Anti-Freeze, and Electronics (BOPAE) Drop-off program will be temporarily suspended. This is out of concern for the safety of residents and staff during the current Coronavirus outbreak.

There are several options for those that wish to continue to participate:

Place dried latex paint cans in your regular roll-out container for pickup (use cat litter in the can to dry the paint).

Visit Williamson County Convenience Centers. You can find their locations at this link: http://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/1846/Convenience-Centers.

Store lithium batteries or check local hardware stores to see if they will accept them.

Take car batteries to any automotive parts center.

Check with any express or quick oil change locations to see if they will accept waste oil.

Store at home until our City facility re-opens.

“We continue to modify our operations in response to the Coronavirus outbreak,” says City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time.”