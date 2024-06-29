Blood Assurance Selected As Primary Supplier For Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Blood Assurance is pleased to announce that it has been named the primary blood supplier for Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). The nonprofit will now be the primary supplier to all four Vanderbilt hospitals. This move makes Blood Assurance the primary blood supplier for most of the hospitals in Middle Tennessee, and the secondary supplier for the remainder.

“Our commitment to providing a safe and reliable blood supply is unwavering,” said Dr. Liz Culler, President and CEO of Blood Assurance. “Partnering with VUMC, a leader in medical care and innovation, allows us to better serve the community and save more lives. Together, we can make a profound impact on patient care.”

The partnership begins on July 1st, a critical time of year. During the summer months, the number of traumatic injuries typically rises, especially around the 4th of July holiday. VUMC is the only adult and pediatric Level 1 Trauma Center in Middle Tennessee, offering the most advanced emergency care available.

“We are honored to partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center,” said Garry Allison, SVP of Operations for Blood Assurance. “But now more than ever, we need community organizations and businesses to step up and host blood drives. The demand for blood donations is constant, and your participation makes a significant difference in ensuring we have the supply needed to save lives.”

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is one of the leading healthcare providers in the country, renowned for its comprehensive medical services and innovative research. The partnership with Blood Assurance will enable VUMC to continue its mission of delivering exceptional patient care.

“Ensuring a reliable blood supply is essential to our ability to provide top-tier medical services,” said Dr. Jennifer Andrews, Medical Director of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Blood Bank.

For the month of July, all Blood Assurance donors will receive an exclusive ‘United We Give’ t-shirt with a front and back design. It’s a great way to show support for your community and save lives at the same time.

To donate or sponsor/host a blood drive, you can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email