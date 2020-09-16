Blood Assurance in Critical Need of O-Negative

Blood Assurance is in critical need of donors due to less donor appointments, continuous drive cancellations and increased hospital usage in the Blood Assurance service area. Less than one day’s supply of O-negative remains on the shelf and O-positive, A-positive

and B-negative red cells are also in need at this time, with only about two day’s supply available.

“O-negative is the universal blood type that can be given to anyone in need which is why it is always used in trauma situations. It is imperative that we get O-negative donors in as soon as possible,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance.

Blood Assurance is asking everyone with these blood types who can donate blood to please do so during this time of critical need. They are the sole provider of blood products to the hospitals in this area.

Donating blood with Blood Assurance is the only way patients in this area will be able to receive the blood products they need.

Currently, Blood Assurance has several blood drives scheduled, where donors can give blood for local patients. Blood Assurance will be holding drives at the Bone and Joint Institute every Tuesday during September from 12 P.M. – 5 P.M. Blood Assurance will also be hosting the following drives in Williamson County the month of September:

September 16 – Hyundai of Cool Springs

10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

September 17 – Franklin Park

10 A.M. – 3 P.M.

All donors who give will receive a TEAM USA Blood Donor Beach Towel, a BALifesaver pocket tee, or a Patriot Day Tumbler and can be entered to win a Big Green Egg grill if they donate twice before October.

Donors can encourage a friend, loved one, or family member to make an appointment to donate and will receive an extra entry to win the Big Green Egg. Blood Assurance will be giving three Big Green Eggs away to donors who give twice June through September.

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance. Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962- 0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, and Kentucky. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.