Blood Assurance in Critical Need of O-negative Blood and Platelets

Franklin, TN (March 13, 2024) – Blood Assurance is asking for the public’s help as the supply of O-negative blood has reached critically low levels. As of Wednesday morning, the nonprofit had less than a day’s supply on the shelves. Blood Assurance is the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health in Williamson County.

O-negative blood is often referred to as the “universal” blood type, because anyone can receive it. This makes type O-negative crucial in emergency situations when a recipient’s blood type is unknown. Type O-negative is also the only blood type given to small babies.

Blood Assurance is also encouraging people to make platelet donations. Platelets are irregular, disc-shaped elements in the blood that assist in clotting, and help prevent excessive bleeding. They are vital for patients with cancer, those who’ve had organ transplants, and those undergoing chemotherapy.

“I want to emphasize how vital donors are to our nonprofit’s mission,” said Dr. Liz Culler, the CEO of Blood Assurance. “We rely on their generosity to provide essential blood products to hospitals in our region, and every donation makes a difference.”

Those who donate through March 17th will receive a ‘Happy Go Lucky’ t-shirt while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.