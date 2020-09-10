Blood Assurance Hosts Blood Drive at Bone & Joint Institute

Non-profit regional blood center, Blood Assurance, is conducting a blood drive each Tuesday in September.

The drive will be held at Bone & Joint Institute at Williamson Medical Center, 3000 Edward Curd Lane, Franklin. Times for the blood drive are noon until 5 pm.

Those interested in donating are asked to schedule an appointment.

Remaining blood drive dates are September 15 and September 29.

Schedule an appointment for September 15 here.

Schedule an appointment for September 29 here.

Blood Assurance continues to conduct the COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donors. They are also seeking donors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered to donate plasma. The antibodies that were used to fight off the virus can be transfused into another patient who is in the hospital struggling against the virus. If interested in donating Convalescent COVID Plasma (CCP), visit the website: bloodassurance.org/covidplasma .

Donors will receive a “So Long Summer” giveaway item and all over the age of 18 can enter to win a Big Green Egg.

Blood Assurance is a full-service blood center serving 51 counties and more than 75 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council, and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need. More than 540 volunteer blood donors are needed every day in order to adequately supply these hospitals.