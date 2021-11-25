Blood Assurance Announces Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway

As the nation grips with near record high gas prices this holiday season, Blood Assurance is offering drivers a chance to see some relief at the pump.

During the Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 26, the organization will present $50 Shell gift cards to randomly selected individuals who donate that day at any of its Middle Tennessee brick-and-mortar facilities. A single donor will be awarded each hour that particular facility is open. Participating donor centers include: Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs and Tullahoma.

Additionally, from Tuesday, Nov. 23-Saturday, Nov. 27, those who give blood at any mobile blood drive throughout the Blood Assurance service area, will be entered to win a $50 Shell gift card.

Furthermore, on Saturday, Nov. 27, all individuals who donate at a facility or mobile blood drive, will be entered to win a $500 Shell gift card.

The promotion comes as Blood Assurance anticipates another significant reduction in the already depleted blood supply.

“Typically, there is a 20% drop in blood collections around the holidays,” according to Dr. Ted Kieffer, Blood Assurance’s medical director. “Since we haven’t recovered from the COVID-19 supply shortage, this drop can be potentially devastating to our local hospitals and their patients. If you are available to donate, it’s imperative to do so.”

Blood donors are urged to visit bloodassurance.org/schedule to view a list of all upcoming blood drives and to schedule an appointment. Donors can also call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.