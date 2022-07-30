Blood Assurance Announces Partnership With The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation

Blood Assurance and the Williamson County-based Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are teaming up to save the lives of cancer patients.

From Aug. 1-31, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the foundation for every individual who gives blood at the organization’s donation centers in Middle Tennessee (Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage and Tullahoma).

“We are ecstatic to partner with Scott and his wonderful foundation,” said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance. “By giving blood, donors are already helping those suffering from debilitating illnesses such as cancer. Through this initiative, we are boosting efforts to save even more lives. We hope the community will rally around this unique opportunity.”

Established in 2014, The Scott Hamilton CARES (Cancer Alliance for Research Education and Survivorship) Foundation is dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient. Hamilton, a retired Olympic gold medalist figure skater, has faced his own challenges off the ice, after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, followed by three brain tumors.

“How many opportunities do you have to save a life? The need for blood and platelets is constant and needs to be replenished daily,” said Hamilton. “Giving blood offers an opportunity for someone to effortlessly and painlessly save lives and also advance cancer research. This is why I am proud to have my CARES Foundation partner with Blood Assurance.”

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/ba-champion, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.