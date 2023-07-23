Blood Assurance and Bonefish Grill Teaming Up for Go Fish Promotion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (July 21, 2023) – Blood Assurance and Bonefish Grill in Franklin are teaming up to reel in more blood donors this summer.

Beginning Monday, July 24, all individuals who give blood at Blood Assurance’s Williamson County donation center (600a Frazier Drive), will be able to participate in the inaugural Go Fish promotion. Donors will grab a piece of paper from a fish bowl with the name of a prize written on it. Prizes include a tote bag, koozie, and a $25 Lure (gift card) to Bonefish Grill. The initiative concludes Friday, July 28.

“Blood Assurance is excited to participate in this initiative with Bonefish Grill,” said the nonprofit’s CEO, J.B. Gaskins. “We appreciate the restaurant’s commitment to ensuring there is an adequate blood supply to treat patients at our local hospitals.”

Bonefish Grill’s Franklin location at 3010 A Mallory Ln. is within walking distance of the donation center.

“Bonefish Grill is proud to team up with Blood Assurance this summer and support their mission of providing a safe blood supply to those most in need across the community,” said Kim Coles, Bonefish Grill’s marketing director. “It takes more than 540 volunteer blood donors a day to adequately serve our nearby hospitals, and we’re honored to help the organization meet this demand.”

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

For more information on the initiative, visit www.bloodassurance.org/bonefish