Blaze Pizza’s Pi Day Deal: Second Pizza for Just $3.14

(March 6, 2025) – Blaze Pizza has always been a trailblazer in the fast-casual dining scene with its Fast Fire’d artisanal pizza, letting guests customize their pizza with as many toppings as they like, all for one price. In 2014, the company again blazed a trail by celebrating the math-themed Pi Day, giving guests a special deal. That legacy continues this year, for the 12th straight year. On March 14, Pi Day, the nearly 300 Blaze Pizza restaurants across North America will offer a Buy One 11-Inch Pizza, Get a Second 11-Inch Pizza of Equal or Lesser Value for $3.14.*

Additionally, each guest taking advantage of Blaze’s in-restaurant Pi Day deal on March 14 will receive a code, redeemable in the Blaze Pizza app, that unlocks another buy one, get one for $3.14 any time through the end of March. This also includes orders for delivery made through the Blaze Pizza app.

At Blaze, guests can customize their pizza with over 45 ingredients, including options like roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, classic pepperoni, Italian sausage, and even a no-extra-cost plant-based chorizo. Blaze’s dedication to using high-quality ingredients ensures that every pizza is crafted to perfectly satisfy each guest’s unique cravings.

For additional Blaze Pizza Pi Day information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or download the company’s mobile app.

* Valid in-restaurant only. Only at participating Blaze Pizza restaurants.

