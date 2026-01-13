Blaze Pizza Launches Free Large Pizza Promotion for National Pizza Week

Blaze Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Week, the NFL Playoffs, and the College Football Championship with a limited-time digital promotion that gives customers a free large 1-topping pizza with qualifying orders. The fast-fired artisanal pizza chain’s offer runs from January 9 through January 19, 2026, providing an opportunity for fans to enjoy customizable pizza during peak sports viewing season.

Free Large Pizza Offer Details and Redemption Process

Customers can receive a complimentary large 1-topping pizza when placing digital orders of $25 or more by using promo code SCORE at checkout. The promotion applies exclusively to orders placed through the Blaze Pizza mobile app or BlazePizza.com. Recipients can choose between a “1-Top Pizza (Large)” or a “Simple Pie (Large)” as their free item, allowing for personalization based on individual preferences.

The offer requires a minimum subtotal of $25 before taxes and fees are calculated. Customers must enter the promotional code in their cart before completing checkout to activate the discount. The promotion is valid only at participating Blaze Pizza locations during the specified timeframe.

Promotion Restrictions and Exclusions

Several limitations apply to the free large pizza offer. The promotion is restricted to one redemption per transaction and cannot be combined with other Blaze Rewards offers, Digital Deals, or “What’s Hot” menu items. The discount does not extend to catering orders or purchases made through third-party delivery platforms.

Specific Blaze Pizza locations are excluded from the promotion, including restaurants at stadiums, airports, Disney Springs, UCLA, George Mason University, and Tarleton State University. Customers should verify their local restaurant’s participation before placing orders.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza specializes in artisanal, fast-fired pizzas prepared with premium ingredients. The chain offers customers the ability to customize their orders with various toppings and preparation styles. The company maintains locations across the United States, with restaurants in traditional retail settings as well as non-traditional venues including college campuses and entertainment districts.

