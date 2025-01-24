Blaze Pizza Introduces Spicy Hot Chicken Pickle Pizza

Jan. 22, 2025 – Blaze Pizza , a trailblazer in the fast-casual dining scene known for its Fast Fire’d artisanal pizza, is continuing its legacy of craveable innovation in the pizza space with two new menu items.

Available now at the brand’s nearly 300 locations, the Spicy Hot Chicken Pickle Pizza features Blaze’s white sauce, shredded mozzarella, chicken, basil, a generous portion of pickles, and is topped with a hot and spicy chili oil.

To help guests cool down from its newest spicy pizza creation, Blaze is also introducing a Green Goddess Chop Salad, which features crispy romaine, tomato, red onion, mushroom, black olives, mozzarella, oregano and is topped with the company’s new green goddess dressing. The newest items are offered individually or together as a Spicy & Fresh Combo for $14.99.*

At Blaze, guests can customize their pizza with over 45 ingredients, including options like roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, classic pepperoni, Italian sausage, and even a no-extra-cost plant-based chorizo. Blaze’s dedication to using high-quality ingredients ensures that every pizza is crafted to perfectly satisfy each guest’s unique cravings.

For the full list of Blaze Pizza locations and menu offerings, guests can visit www.blazepizza.com or download the company’s mobile app.

*Pricing may vary by region

Source: Global Newswire

