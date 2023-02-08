Blast from Planned Explosion at Williamson County Rock Quarry Larger Than Expected

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to an explosion at 1:03 PM this afternoon at the Williamson County rock quarry near Down’s Boulevard and Columbia Avenue. Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the blast was planned, but was much larger than expected. He said the vibration was widespread and felt throughout downtown Franklin and Cool Springs.

At this time there are no reported injuries. If you need to report damage please contact the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and will be investigating the incident.