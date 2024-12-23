Blankenburg Scores Overtime Winner to Lead Preds Past Kings



More than a year had passed since Nick Blankenburg’s last overtime shift at the NHL level. On Saturday afternoon, he made the most of the opportunity.

The defenseman recorded his first-career overtime winner as the Nashville Predators defeated the Los Angeles Kings by a 3-2 final in the extra session at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds points in all three contests of their current homestand with victories in three of their last five overall.

Zach L’Heureux and Jonathan Marchessault also found the back of the net in the win, and Justus Annunen made 22 saves in his first home start as a member of the Predators as Nashville reversed their overtime fortunes to secure the victory.

Josi returned to the Nashville lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Forward Juuso Parssinen and defenseman Justin Barron were scratched on Saturday.

Source: Nashville Preds

