Blanco Brown to Perform at Inaugural 2024 Nashville Kats Arena Football Home Game

Get ready for an unforgettable evening because the Nashville Kats season opener is just around the corner! Multi-genre talent Blanco Brown will “Git Up” on the field for both a pre-game performance and National Anthem.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27, as the Nashville Kats go head-to-head against the Minnesota Myth at the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. It’s a showdown you won’t want to miss!

The outdoor tailgate party begins at 5:30 p.m. with music, food, drinks, and activities including the Lady Kats dancers, the Hype Crew with free giveaways and an appearance by Kool Kat, the mascot. Inside the arena, the pre-game show begins at 7:00 p.m. and will feature a performance and the national anthem by GRAMMY®-nominated Blanco Brown, famous for his viral hit “The Git Up” (certified 11x PLATINUM across three countries) that topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks and was the top-selling digital country song in the United States for 13 weeks with more than 1.4 billion audio streams and four billion video streams across platforms. Blanco dropped his latest EP Heartache & Lemonade on April 5 via BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records, featuring the lead track “Sunshine Shine.”

The box office opens at 1:30 p.m. on game day. Fans are allowed a sneak peek inside the arena between 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. on April 27 for a personal tour to select premium season tickets. Season ticket perks include Kats merchandise rewards, exclusive access to a pre-game event and more. Single game tickets are also available starting at $30 per ticket.

To purchase tickets for the season kickoff, visit TheNashvilleKats.com.