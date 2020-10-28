Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are Engaged

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially engaged.

Via Facebook, Shelton shared the news, stating, “Hey Gwen Stefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Stefani then shared via Facebook, “Blake Shelton yes please gx.”

The couple began dating back in 2015 after meeting on the set of “The Voice” as they bonded over their recent divorces at the time.

There’s no word yet about when the marriage will take place.

Recently Shelton and Stefani collaborated on two songs “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere” released earlier this year. Most recently the couple won CMT Award for Collaborative Video 2020.