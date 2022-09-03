Blackman Beats Riverdale and Gives the Warriors Their First Loss of the Season

Final Score:

Blackman – 34

Riverdale – 27

The Blaze (2-1) win an important road matchup against Riverdale (2-1) thanks to a spectacular performance on all sides of the ball.

Khalil Arman gave the Warriors the first lead of the game with a field goal on their very first drive. Riverdale looked sharp to start the game. The Blaze answered back on the very next drive with a touchdown. Top recruit Justin Brown scored two of his three touchdowns in the first quarter.

Blackman was able to recover two onside kicks in this game setting up very important scores as this game was close from start to finish. The Blaze defense also recovered a fumble and snagged two interceptions with one of them being returned for a touchdown giving them a 20 to 3 lead in the second quarter. Riverdale’s Isaiah Verser scored their first touchdown of the night just before halftime shrinking Blackman’s lead to only 10.

The Warriors stormed all the way back tying the game in the fourth quarter at 20 a piece. Ryan Edmiston scored at the very beginning of the last period of the game. Riverdale even had a shot to take a lead but Arman’s field goal was blocked setting up the Blaze for another touchdown. They would go on to score one more with under two minutes left and Riverdale would score with 45 seconds left but there was not enough time to execute a comeback.

Blackman’s next game is against Summit at home on Friday, September 9 at 7 PM. The Warriors take on Shelbyville Central next week in Bedford County.