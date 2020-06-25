



The annual Blackberry Jam event will go virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Taking place on Sunday, July 5, the online event that benefits Hard Bargain Association will begin at 1 pm.

The headliner for this year’s event will be Rick Vito, formerly of Fleetwood Mac. Hard Bargain stated that just as the last 17 years, the Jam will bring a talented, diverse line-up of musicians. The community can come together virtually and all for a good cause. While the event is free to watch online, they are asking for donations through a virtual tip jar.

All proceeds will benefit the Hard Bargain Association for new construction of affordable housing, rehab on preexisting homes, and outreach programs such as food drives for families who have lost wages due to the pandemic with food insecurities.

To watch Blackberry Jam and see the latest news about Hard Bargain, visit their Facebook page.



