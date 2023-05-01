Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Reveals Open Date for New Nashville Location

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the award-winning burger joint owned by husband and wife team Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, has unveiled its menu for Black Tap Nashville, the brand’s first southern U.S. expansion, set to open May 10, 2023, at 140 3rd Ave. N. Featuring Black Tap’s award-winning craft burgers, wings, salads, and world-famous CrazyShake® milkshakes, the menu also draws on some regional inspiration for several new savory dishes.

“We look forward to introducing our award-winning burgers and Insta-famous CrazyShakes to Nashville’s vibrant food scene,” says Barish and Mulligan. “Along with our ‘Best Of’ Black Tap items, we are excited to debut some regionally inspired recipes and flavors as a fresh twist.”

“We are bringing Black Tap’s classic favorites and adding a few items that give a reverent nod to Nashville,” explains Black Tap’s Corporate Executive Chef Stephen Parker. “We cannot wait for guests to taste our mouthwatering Tennessee Burger and experience our Black Tap-style tribute to ‘Nashville Hot’ with our mix of Asian chilis, Italian spices, and a fermented black garlic hot rub.”

The Tennessee Burger, exclusively available at Black Tap Nashville, is made of prime beef, Jack Daniel’s red pepper jam, diced pickles, Dirty® sweet potato chips, white BBQ sauce, and chopped parsley. Nashville burger fans will be delightfully surprised to see that, in keeping with tradition, Black Tap’s 7 oz. burger patties are significantly larger than standard burgers and are always made with the freshest ingredients and highest quality meat from top distributors. Black Tap burgers have won accolades from around the world, including an astounding five wins at the New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash competition.

The Tennessee Burger complements a menu that includes the All-American Burger (prime burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, special sauce); The Greg Norman (1/2 pound wagyu beef, house buttermilk dill, blue cheese, arugula); The Mexico City (prime burger, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion ring, pickled jalapenos, chipotle mayo); Texan Burger (prime burger, bacon, aged cheddar, crispy onion ring, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, mayo); and Black Tap Hot Chicken Sandwich (crispy chicken, hot chili oil, black garlic and chili seasoning, pickle chips, buttermilk-dill, and parsley); alongside Hot Chili Fried Pickles, Hot Chili Wings, and Black Tap Hot Fries. On the sweet side, CrazyShake® milkshake offerings include the CakeShake®, Strawberry Shortcake, The Peanut Brittle Cracker Jack Shake, and the Bam Bam Shake featuring Fruity Pebbles, among others.

In addition to award-winning burgers and over-the-top CrazyShake® milkshakes, Beverage Director Christian Orlando brings to Nashville Black Tap’s signature innovation and utilizes top ingredients to create one-of-a-kind concoctions and visually exciting riffs on classic cocktails. Inspired by Nashville’s thriving beer and cocktail scene, local brews on tap include offerings from Bearded Iris, Hap & Harry’s, Turtle Anarchy along with hard seltzers from I Believe in Nashville. Southern-inspired cocktails will be mixed such as the CheerWine Old Fashioned with the regional soda and George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey, a Smoky Manhattan with George Dickel Tennessee Rye, Corsair Triple Smoke Tennessee Whiskey, and Memphis BBQ Bitters, and a Nashville riff on the Long Island with a Southern Style Iced Tea featuring peach puree, sweet tea, and Tennessee’s Hero’s vodka. A company first, Black Tap will also launch Shake Shots in Nashville. The boozy mini-milkshake debut will be the CakeShake® Shot with a rotating selection of Shake Shots featured each month.

Black Tap Nashville is just steps from Broadway’s renowned music venues, honky-tonk bars, and cultural attractions. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant seats 145 guests and features a milkshake bar, main dining room, bar area, and a private dining area for up to 40 guests.

Hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – Midnight.

For additional information on Black Tap and to sign up to receive email updates, visit blacktap.com.