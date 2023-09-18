Bite Into National Cheeseburger Day at Krystal with $1 Deal

Krystal , the original home of the slider in the South, will honor American’s love of cheese and burgers on National Cheeseburger Day! Cheeseburger fans can enjoy $1 Cheese Krystals on Monday, September 18, 2023, via the Krystal app and www.Krystal.com .

The Cheese Krystal features an Original Krystal, steamed to perfection on a bed of onions, with a slice of American cheese, mustard, and a dill pickle on Krystal’s signature steamed bun.

“You can’t just have one! Let us fire up our grills and handle the cooking for you this National Cheeseburger Day,” said Kaitlin Stoehr , Senior Director of Marketing at Krystal. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone to relish this unbeatable one-day offer and to indulge in our highly craveable Cheese Krystals.”

The one-day-only offer is available only on orders through Krystal.com or using the Krystal mobile app. The offer is limited to five Cheese Krystals per order and is available at all locations while supplies last.

To view the full menu, find a location near you and place an order, visit https://www.krystal.com/order .

Source: Restaurantnews.com