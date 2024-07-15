Bitcoin 2024 Nashville Announces Donald Trump as Speaker

UPDATE: Monday, July 15, 2024 – The conference confirmed that Donald Trump will still appear in person for the speaking engagement.

Original story

The Bitcoin Conference 2024 will occur in Nashville from July 25th until July 27th at Music City Center.

The conference announced on social media that Donald Trump would be one of the speakers. The conference website states,”Trump announced his support for the American Bitcoin industry in May 2024, advocating for financial freedom and the growth of the U.S. Bitcoin industry on the global stage.”

ANNOUNCING: PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP TO SPEAK AT #BITCOIN2024 pic.twitter.com/F2mwECVMTW — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) July 10, 2024

According to a press release, Trump is expected to deliver his speech on July 27, 2024, at 2 p.m. on the event’s main stage. The speech will be live-streamed to a global audience on the Bitcoin Conference’s official accounts. Trump promised to support the Bitcoin industry if re-elected in November. The current number of American Bitcoin investors is estimated to include 50 million people, many of whom identify as single-issue voters.

“From the very first Bitcoin block mined, the vision of Bitcoin was always to create a better monetary and financial system for the world. Today’s announcement that the former and future President of the United States will be addressing the global Bitcoin community is recognition of Bitcoin’s adoption and progress towards that original vision. This will be the most consequential political event in Bitcoin’s history and a defining cultural moment for our society.” David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc., the organizer of The Bitcoin Conference.

The event expects more than 20,000 attendees, representing over 2,300 businesses, making it the largest gathering of Bitcoin investors, companies and enthusiasts in the world.

