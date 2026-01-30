Biscuit Love in Downtown Franklin Announces Closure

Founded by Sarah and Karl Worley, Biscuit Love announced it will close its downtown Franklin location after eight years in operation.

The last day of service will be February 15, 2026. They shared the news on social media, stating, “This one hurts. Franklin is where Biscuit Love started — in a food truck at the Farmers Market, figuring out who we wanted to be. Opening a brick and mortar in the beloved Queen Anne Victorian known as the Corn House in 2018 felt like a homecoming.”



It continued, “We’ve loved being part of this community, serving you breakfast and brunch, watching your families grow, becoming part of your Sunday morning routines. The Corn House is moving into its next chapter with new owners who will reimagine this special space. Though things are shifting, we’re incredibly thankful for every biscuit we made in this beautiful building.”

There is good news: Biscuit Love will remain open at the Berry Farms, 3100 Village Plains Boulevard, Franklin. Additionally, some staff from the downtown Franklin location will be moving to the Berry Farms location.

