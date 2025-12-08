Birdsong Announces Retirement, Mason Named Successor



Williamson County School’s first and only Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong will be retiring from the district in January. Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement today while also announcing Assistant Communications Director Cory Mason as her successor.

“This announcement is both happy and sad as Carol has made such a difference in this community for almost three decades,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “She has given more than 28 years to WCS and is known, trusted and beloved by so many students, families, staff and alumni. I can’t thank her enough for her dedication and tireless work for all of us.”

Birdsong created the Communications Department in 1997, and it has grown to be recognized as one of the best in the nation.

“I love this school district and the people in it,” said Birdsong. “But I want to spend more time with my three sons who live in various parts of the country. That’s difficult to do when you are on call 24-7, 365. With that said, I’ll still be around. I’ve told Cory that I expect to be invited to all the fun communications events, but not the 4 a.m. snow-day school closing discussions.”

Mason has been with the Communications Department for the past 18 years and currently oversees the district’s InFocus email newsletter, video production and social media.

“With Cory’s years of experience in WCS, he knows the district,” said Golden. “He is invested not only as a staff member but as a parent, and I know he will build upon the excellent foundation already in place.”

Mason began his career in television news and joined the district in 2007.

“I feel so fortunate to have spent the past 18 years working alongside Carol who has served not only as a boss and a mentor but as a friend,” said Mason. “She leaves behind a tremendous legacy, but I am blessed to be surrounded by an excellent communications department and together, we will continue showcasing our incredible students and staff.”

Birdsong said the feeling is mutual.

“I cannot put into words how happy I am that Superintendent Golden has allowed me to announce my retirement and Cory as my successor at the same time,” said Birdsong. “It’s my greatest honor to see Cory be promoted to this leadership role, and I know this fabulous district will be in great hands with Cory in charge of communications.”

Birdsong’s final day with WCS will be January 30, 2026.

