Birdie’s Breakfast in Nolensville opens today, Thursday, March 12.

Owner Wade Breaux shared on Facebook that the restaurant will open at 7 am on Thursday.

“My family and I have lived here in Nolensville for the past 14 years, and we really hope our friends and neighbors enjoy what we’ve put together.”

Birdie’s Breakfast is located at 7180 Nolensville Road in Nolensville.

For Breaux, this is his first restaurant to open but he has worked for several large restaurant chains which include some recognizable names – O’Charley’s, Backyard Burgers, Perkins and others. But now, he wants to open his own concept and if all goes well, there could be more in the area.

Menu items have clever names, such as “Fruitcakes” (pancakes with fruit compote) and “Hipster Toast” (avocado with poached egg, sunflower seeds and pickled and red onion.)

For lunch, the menu features handhelds (aka sandwiches). You can get the “Chicka Boom”, which is a fried chicken sandwich or a Signature Birdie Burger featuring a 1/3 lb beef burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and birdie sauce.

For the kids, there are items called “Kid Cakes” – a pancake, two eggs, and choice of bacon or sausage and “Don’t Grill Me Mama” – a grilled cheese sandwich with fries.

Hours for Birdie’s Breakfast are Tuesday- Saturday 7 am – 2:30 p, Sunday 7:30 am – 2:30 pm. For the latest updates, follow them on Facebook.