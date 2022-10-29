Billy Ray Cyrus to Co-Star in New Christmas Movie

Billy Ray Cyrus is headed back to the big screen with an appearance in “Christmas in Paradise” featuring Kelsey Grammar and Elizabeth Hurley.

It’s the story about Joanna’s (Elizabeth Hurley) plans for a quiet, cozy holiday season are shattered when her sisters call with the news that their dad (Kelsey Grammer) has been dumped by his fiancée and has disappeared to Nevis, a tiny Caribbean island, and is not responding to any calls. The sisters decide to go to the island to save their father and bring him home for Christmas. Upon their arrival, they discover that James is actually living his best life: hanging out at beach bars, playing music with his famous friend Jimmy(Billy Ray Cyrus), living in a charming resort. Can the newly reconnected Christmas family survive a crazy Christmas?

Cyrus also will release a new single with FIREROSE titled “Time.” The two co-wrote and recorded the song which will be featured in “Christmas in Paradise.”

Earlier this year, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus filed for divorce in April of this year. Since then, Cyrus and FIREROSE have been dating and rumored to be engaged. People inquired if the couple was engaged but a reply from Cyrus’s rep stated “no comment.”

“Christmas In Paradise” will be in select theaters Nov 11; On Demand, Digital and Blu-ray and DVD Nov. 15.