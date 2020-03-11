Monday night, the Franklin Theatre hosted a sold-out Jeffrey Steele show.

The event, “Jeffrey Steele & Friends”, is an intimate evening created to benefit the Alex LeVasseur Memorial Fund at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The fund was created after Steele’s 13-year-old son passed away January 28, 2007 in a tragic accident. Steele and his family are very involved with the program initiatives which support overlooked and at-risk youth in our community and beyond through programs, projects, and grants.

Just ahead of the event, they also announced a portion of the proceeds would also benefit the Nashville Tornado victims.

Those in attendance heard performances by Jeffrey Steele, Phil Vassar, Bridgette Tatum, Alissa Griffith, Stephen Wilson Jr., John Rich, Leigh Nash, Colt Ford, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Steele shared a photo of himself and Cyrus performing saying, “What a night for @thealexfund!!”

Cyrus shared on a photo on Instagram in downtown Franklin saying, “So honored to be performing at @jsteelemusic & Friends tonight at the Franklin Theatre. #jsandfriends”