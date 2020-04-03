Bill Withers died on Monday in Los Angeles, reported Associated Press.

The “Lean on Me” singer was 81 years old.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart-driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the family stated to the Associated Press. “As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Cause of death was due to heart complications. The singer wrote timeless hits “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

Recently, Tenille Townes and local artists covered Bill Withers song “Lean on Me.”Recorded remotely from their homes, the video features performances from fellow country artists Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Keelan Donovan, Alex Hall, Adam Hambrick and Caylee Hammack. Watch the video below.