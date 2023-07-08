Bill Anderson to be Honored as Longest Serving Opry Member

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate Country Music Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson as the longest-serving Opry member in the show’s history on Saturday, July 22. Anderson, one of the most awarded songwriters in the history of country music and a highly successful performer in his own right, was inducted in the Opry family on July 15, 1961. His membership has not lapsed in those 62 years, eclipsing the membership run of past Opry member Herman Crook, who joined the Opry in 1926 and remained with the show until his death in 1988.

The Opry will celebrate “Whisperin’ Bill,” with a Saturday night performance set to include Anderson and fellow Opry members Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Jeannie Seely, and Ricky Skaggs, among others.

“The Grand Ole Opry continues to be built on the shoulders of Opry members such as Bill Anderson,” said Dan Rogers, Opry vice president and executive producer. “Singling Bill out as the Opry’s longest-tenured member in our history among so many greats who came before him as well as so many contemporaries he calls his friends is a tremendous honor for all of us. We look forward to celebrating his achievement and dedication later this month.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum currently features the life and illustrious career of Anderson in the exhibition, Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See, which has been extended through Monday, September 25. The exhibit is an exploration of his life and musical legacy, from childhood through his contributions as one of the most decorated recording artists, songwriters, and entertainers in history. Learn more about the exhibit and reserve tickets on the museum’s website.

Among the artists scheduled to appear on the Opry in the coming weeks include Trace Adkins, Breland, T. Graham Brown, Deana Carter, Steven Curtis Chapman, Henry Cho, Easton Corbin, Gary Mule Deer, Tom Douglas, Steve Earle, Paul Franklin, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, Jamey Johnson, Lady A, Raul Malo, Megan Moroney, Louise Mandrell, Craig Morgan, Scotty McCreery, Ian Munsick, Dennis Quaid, Ricky Skaggs, Carrie Underwood, and more. Find tickets to the Opry here.