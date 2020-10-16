Big Time Win for One Team in Father Ryan vs McCallie

Father Ryan host McCallie in week 9 of the regular season. Father Ryan is coming in off an impressive 35-28 win over Baylor to make them 4-2 on the year.

McCallie wasted no time as they scored on their opening possession of the game to take a 7-0 lead.

Father Ryan would respond with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at 7. Then, to start the second quarter, the Irish would connect on another touchdown to take the lead 14-7.

Father Ryan would add one last first half touchdown to increase their lead to 21-7. They took that lead into halftime.

Out of halftime, the Irish would take their opening possession and score to increase their lead even further to 28-7. That would be all the scoring in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Father Ryan would tack on a field goal to go up 24-7. Father Ryan would score another touchdown to ultimately put the dagger in McCallie making it 31-7.

Father Ryan fought hard and in the end were rewarded with a tough victory. They took down McCallie tonight to move to 5-2.

