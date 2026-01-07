Big & Rich to Play Bluebird Cafe

Country music super duo Big & Rich will take the stage at Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Cafe on January 20, 2026, for a special 9:00 p.m. performance benefiting Alive Hospice, one of Middle Tennessee’s most respected nonprofit healthcare organizations. Tickets on sale, Friday, January 9th to limited availability. Ticket Link Here

Known for their electrifying live shows and chart-topping hits, Big & Rich’s intimate appearance at the Bluebird Cafe promises to be a rare and unforgettable night of music for a meaningful cause. Proceeds from the event will support Alive Hospice’s mission to provide compassionate end-of-life care and support to patients and families throughout the region. The annual benefit is one of Nashville’s highly anticipated events each year, celebrating its 33rd event in 2026.

“We’re honored to play the Bluebird and support the incredible work Alive Hospice does for our community,” said Big & Rich. “This is going to be a special night in a very special room.

“Nashville is a special place, the Bluebird is an international icon, and our excitement to play this room as a part of such an important program is a great way to kick off 2026,” they added.

The Bluebird Cafe, world-renowned for its role in launching and celebrating songwriters and artists, provides the perfect setting for this one-night-only benefit performance.

Big & Rich will be traversing their 20+ year career during the two-hour show that will take the room on a magic carpet ride featuring such hits as “Save A Horse, Ride A Cowboy,” “Comin’ To Your City,” “Eighth of November,” ‘Lost In This Moment,” and many others. Be prepared to hear some hits that the guys have written for such acts as Gretchen Wilson, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and others. The show will be recorded live for an upcoming special release.

