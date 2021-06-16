Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Partners with Country Music Hall of Fame

By
Press Release
-
Country Music Hall of Fame
photo from Country Music Hall of Fame

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is taking place August 6 – 8 and organizers recently announced they are partnering with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to offer a discount for racing fans, encouraging them to experience the history and tradition that lies within the heart of our city – country music.

Less than a mile from the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix track, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum seeks to collect, preserve and interpret the evolving history and traditions of country music. Through exhibits, publications, and educational programs, the museum teaches its diverse audiences about the enduring beauty and cultural importance of country music.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix fans will receive $3 off the purchase of any combination of museum general admission, Historic RCA Studio B tour, and/or Hatch Show Print tour valid through August 3, 2021. Click HERE to buy your discount tickets using promo code MCGP21 at the online checkout window.

About Big Machine Music City Grand Prix:
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day international festival of speed and sound featuring an NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, GT America, and TransAm Series racing events. The event aims to create a comprehensive world-class international destination event that highlights Nashville, Tenn., the Music City and the Mid-South region. It will include music, food, culture and entertainment centered on the speed, technology, skill and excitement of up-close urban INDYCAR and other forms of racing.  As a privately funded event, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is owned and operated by 615GP, LLC. More information is available at www.musiccitygp.com.

Ticket packages are on sale now. Fans can purchase Big Machine Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packages, starting at $119, and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.

RSS More Music City Grand Prix News

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here