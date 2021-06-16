Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Partners with Country Music Hall of Fame

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is taking place August 6 – 8 and organizers recently announced they are partnering with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to offer a discount for racing fans, encouraging them to experience the history and tradition that lies within the heart of our city – country music.

Less than a mile from the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix track, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum seeks to collect, preserve and interpret the evolving history and traditions of country music. Through exhibits, publications, and educational programs, the museum teaches its diverse audiences about the enduring beauty and cultural importance of country music.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix fans will receive $3 off the purchase of any combination of museum general admission, Historic RCA Studio B tour, and/or Hatch Show Print tour valid through August 3, 2021. Click HERE to buy your discount tickets using promo code MCGP21 at the online checkout window.

About Big Machine Music City Grand Prix:

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day international festival of speed and sound featuring an NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, GT America, and TransAm Series racing events. The event aims to create a comprehensive world-class international destination event that highlights Nashville, Tenn., the Music City and the Mid-South region. It will include music, food, culture and entertainment centered on the speed, technology, skill and excitement of up-close urban INDYCAR and other forms of racing. As a privately funded event, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is owned and operated by 615GP, LLC. More information is available at www.musiccitygp.com.

Ticket packages are on sale now. Fans can purchase Big Machine Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packages, starting at $119, and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.