Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Festivities to Begin With Pit Stop Challenge on Broadway

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix festivities will officially kick off Thursday, August 3 at 6:00 PM CST, with the return of FanFest on Broadway featuring a Pit Stop Challenge with some of the biggest names in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

FanFest, a free and open to the public event, will be held on Broadway from 1st through 4th streets and include race cars, show cars, and sponsor displays, along with the heightened pit stop competition.

The Pit Stop Challenge features a three-round, a single-elimination, bracket-style competition featuring:

Six-Time INDYCAR SERIES Champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing

2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske

2019 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren

2021 INDY NXT by Firestone Champion Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport

Argentinian Touring Car Champion and NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Agustin Canapino of Juncos Hollinger Racing

The Pit Stop Challenge will be held on lower Broadway between 1st and 2nd streets and begin at 6:00 PM CST. The opening-draw will be announced just prior to the start of the competition and the teams will vie for $10,000 in prize money.

The car show display will be set up between 3rd and 4th streets and will feature marquis brands from the GT America Powered by AWS series such as Porsche, Ferrari, and Mercedes. They will be joined by American muscle brands Corvette and Mustang from the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli racing series as well as the ever popular Stadium Super Trucks – all series competing in the race weekend.

The display will be open beginning at 5:00 PM with opportunities for fans to take photos near the vehicles. A sponsor display section also will be set up on Broadway between 2nd and 3rd streets that will include the merchandise trailers for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and INDYCAR as well as American Legion, Pennzoil, and Honda displays.

Tickets are still available to purchase to the Music City Grand Prix here.