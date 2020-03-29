Big Machine Distillery is crafting hand sanitizer at the Lynnville and Berry Hill locations in Nashville to be donated to local first responders.

One of the donations was made to the Franklin Fire Department. Via Facebook, they shared about the donation, “A big thank you to Big Machine Distillery in Nashville for making and donating hand sanitizer to emergency responder agencies throughout Middle Tennessee, including the Franklin Fire Department!”

The sanitizer is 80% alcohol and manufactured in various sizes using the World Health Organization’s formula. “We feel fortunate to be in a position to serve our community during these challenging times,” says Pres./CEO Scott Borchetta in a release. “The ability to tap into the same base spirit we use to make our Big Machine Vodka has allowed us to quickly make hand sanitizer available for both our first responders and customers.”