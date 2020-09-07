Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle TN Add 9 New Board Members

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee has added nine new members to its board of directors.

“We are so appreciative that these community leaders and passionate advocates have agreed to share their time and expertise to help us sustain and grow the work we do to inspire young people to create the best version of themselves and awaken their own potential,” said Melissa Hudson-Gant, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Middle Tennessee. “We celebrate the knowledge and insight they bring while thanking those who are rolling off the board for their tremendous contributions,” she said.

The new members are:

Lisa Berg, Senior Audit Manager, LBMC

Sheena Jones-Coofer, Metro Nashville Public Schools Psychologist

Brandon Corbin, Chief Information Officer, Tennessee Department of Health

James Hallock, Vice President of Development and Strategy, CoreTrust (HCA)

Chris Husky, Partner, HB Real Estate

Tom Lampe, Vice President, Messer Construction

Chris Miree, Vice President, Consumer Banking Market Leader, Bank of America

Scott Romine, President, Retirement Solutions, Jackson National Life Distributors

Sgt. Edward Rucker, West Precinct, Metro Police Department

Each are serving three-year terms, through the end of June 2023.

They replace these volunteers who had served the previous year:

Matt Knight, Vice President, Senior Financial Advisor, First Horizon Advisors, Inc.

Mark Kimbrough, Vice President, Investor Relations, HCA

John Hollingsworth, Senior Commercial Relationships Manager, First Farmers & Merchants Bank

Erin King, Vice President, Bank of America

Terrence Graves, North Precinct Commander, Metro Nashville Police

Chris Steigerwald, Senior Project Executive, Messer Construction

Doug Brandon, CEO, Cushman Wakefield

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Since 1969, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. As a part of the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, BBBSMT makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through young adulthood in eight counties throughout Middle Tennessee. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit mentorakid.org.