“Big” Breakfast Spot, Created by Award-Winning Chef, to Open in Spring Hill

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast will open in Spring Hill.

According to their website, the restaurant will open at 2086 Wall Street in the former 55 South location. No official opening date has been given at this time.

This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Big Bad Breakfast has locations at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 101 in Franklin and 5304 Charlotte Ave in Nashville.

On the menu, you will find items like in-house cured bacon, skillet meals, and made fresh daily biscuits – you won’t leave this spot hungry! In addition, you will find brunch cocktails of bloody mary, mimosa, and the breakfast dude (a cold brew, cream, vodka, Kahlua, and vanilla).

Those seeking employment should apply here.

Hours of operation are 7 am – 2:30 pm daily. Find the latest updates on their website.

About Big Bad Breakfast

Big Bad Breakfast began in Oxford, Mississippi by James Beard award-winning chef John Currence, who combines his New Orleans background with his Southern roots to make breakfast the most important meal of the day.

Currence was born and raised in New Orleans, where food is, “as much a part of life as air or water,” says John on the Big Bad Breakfast website.

Big Bad Breakfast is about more than offering great food choices to its patrons; it’s about giving people a taste of Currence’s childhood.

“But more than anything, I wanted to recapture the flavors of my childhood memory. Things don’t taste the same now with the degree of processing and preservatives/stabilizers added to food,” says Currence. “I wanted people to taste the flavors of my grandfather’s patty sausage and my great grandmother’s biscuits. So that’s exactly what we did,” he adds on the restaurant’s website.