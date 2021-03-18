Big Boys Cigar and Lounge Opens in Spring Hill

Big Boys Cigar and Lounge recently opened at 2094 Wall Street in Spring Hill.

This is the second location for Big Boys Cigar, the first location is in Dickson. Robbie Roach, owner and Dickson resident, first opened the cigar lounge in Dickson back in 2018 then the Spring Hill location at the beginning of 2021.

Customers will find handmade premium cigars, pipe tobacco, beer, soda, and cigar merchandise.

A unique feature of the Spring Hill location is a walk-in humidor. With the store opening for a few months now, they recently added more seating inside for those who wish to enjoy a cigar or drink. Shortly after opening, they held a special event with Don Pedro Gonzalez and his personal Cuban roller in the store.

Hours of operation are 11:00 am – 9:00 pm, Sunday – Thursday, and Friday – Saturdya , 11 am – 11 pm.