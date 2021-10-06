Big Blue Marble Academy in Franklin Now Hiring for Teachers

Big Blue Marble Academy (BBMA), an early childhood education center providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, announces its new school in Franklin, Tenn. is now hiring for teachers. Newly opened on September 7, 2021, the school will be managed by Executive Director, Brandy English.

Big Blue Marble Academy offers Franklin’s youngest learners a unique, engaging, and play-based global curriculum that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children ages six weeks to five years. The 10,000 square

foot building was formerly THE Children’s Academy of Franklin, and now BBMA will enhance the space and bring high-quality early childhood education to the Franklin community.

BBMA Franklin will practi ce Big Blue Marble Academy’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols as it has done at all school locations.

“Big Blue Marble Academy strives to educate, enrich, and inspire children to reach their full potential,” said Brandy English, Executive Director of BBMA Franklin. “We are delighted to expand our programs and grow our school to reach more families in the Franklin community.”

With a mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, Big Blue Marble Academy celebrates creativity and respects the role teachers play in making learning come alive for children. All programs are developmentally and age-appropriate to cater to the specific needs of each child and foster early academic growth.

“Each and every teacher plays a pivotal role in fostering academic growth and success at Big Blue Marble Academy,” said CEO Jeff Wahl. “I’m confident our team at the new Franklin location will continue to drive this mission and provide the

very best educational experience to local families.”

The new Big Blue Marble Academy in Franklin is located at 1106 Battlewood Street, Franklin, TN 37069 and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM–6:00 PM. To inquire about employment opportunities, please visit bbmacademy.com/careers

or call 615-790-2273.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.