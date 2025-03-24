Big Blue Marble Academy Breaks Ground on New Williamson County School

Construction is now in progress for Big Blue Marble Academy’s newest early childhood education center in Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station.

The company celebrated this milestone with an official groundbreaking ceremony, joined by representatives from Williamson Inc. and development partner Expedition Group.

The new facility, located at 4794 Main Street, is on track to welcome students for the upcoming school year this fall. Big Blue Marble Academy looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Williamson County community, guiding young learners as they develop into caring, compassionate, and responsible citizens.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email