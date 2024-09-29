Big Band Dance Event will Take Place at Nolensville Historic Society

Head to the Nolensville Historical Society, 7248 Nolensville Road, for a night that will take you back to 1940s America. A top-flight big band will play the best songs of the swing era and provide a soundtrack for an unforgettable evening on Saturday, October 5th from 5 p.m. until 9.pm.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m., there will be a beginner swing dance lesson, and then the band will start the evening at 6:00 and go until 9:00.

The event requests a “Dolled & Dapper” code, so break out your best 1930s-1950s-inspired clothes. (Guys, this is your chance to impress the girl by dressing up and taking her dancing.)

Find tickets here.

