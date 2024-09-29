Big Band Dance Event will Take Place at Nolensville Historic Society

By
Source Staff
-

Head to the Nolensville Historical Society, 7248 Nolensville Road, for a night that will take you back to 1940s America. A top-flight big band will play the best songs of the swing era and provide a soundtrack for an unforgettable evening on Saturday, October 5th from 5 p.m. until 9.pm.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m., there will be a beginner swing dance lesson, and then the band will start the evening at 6:00 and go until 9:00.

The event requests a “Dolled & Dapper” code, so break out your best 1930s-1950s-inspired clothes. (Guys, this is your chance to impress the girl by dressing up and taking her dancing.)

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here