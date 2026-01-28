Big Bad Breakfast to Offer Free Meals To Emergency Crews During Storm Recovery

As storm cleanup and power restoration continue across Williamson County, a Spring Hill restaurant is stepping up to support those working on the front lines.

Big Bad Breakfast in Spring Hill is providing free meals to linemen, utility crews, and emergency responders who are putting in long hours to restore power and assist the community during Winter Storm Fern. The effort is meant to recognize the work being done across the area and to make sure crews know a warm meal is available while they’re on duty.

The restaurant is located at 2086 Wall Street in Spring Hill. For additional information, Big Bad Breakfast can be reached at 931-486-8118 or online at bigbadbreakfast.com.

