On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 7:09 p.m., Brentwood Police were dispatched to Crockett Road near Witherspoon Drive on a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Noah Higgins of Nolensville, TN, was driving East on Crockett Road and was attempting to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Witherspoon Drive. Mr. Higgins’ vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.

After leaving the roadway, Mr. Higgins’ vehicle struck a bicyclist, 62 year-old Kelly Duggan of Brentwood, TN, as she rode her bicycle on the bike path near Crockett Road. Despite lifesaving efforts by the Brentwood Fire Department and Williamson County EMS, Mrs. Duggan died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department. After the investigation is complete, the findings will be forwarded to 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper for review of any possible criminal charges.