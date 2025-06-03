Bicentennial Park Grand Opening Set for June 18

After years of anticipation, Bicentennial Park in downtown Franklin is ready to open its gates to the public. Nestled between 3rd Avenue, North Margin, and the Harpeth River, this transformed space, once home to the Georgia Boot Factory, is now a vibrant community hub.

Join the City of Franklin for an unforgettable grand opening celebration featuring:

A stunning open-air pavilion perfect for gatherings and events.

A public plaza that narrates the rich history of the interurban rail system.

Shaded picnic areas ideal for family outings.

A stage set for small performances and outdoor movies.

The Parks Department has meticulously restored the dust collector from the Old Georgia Boot Factory ductworks, adding a touch of history to this modern park. Spanning approximately 14 acres, Bicentennial Park can host up to 3,000-5,000 people for community events. Don’t miss this exciting event! Be part of history as we cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of Bicentennial Park.

Date: Wednesday, June 18

Time: 4-6pm, Ceremony at 4pm.

Address: 400 5th Ave N, Franklin, TN

Parking available in the City Parking Garages on 2nd and 4th Avenues. ADA parking on-site. www.franklintn.gov/parking

