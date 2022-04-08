BHS, FHS Media Students Win at Western Kentucky University

TV/Film students from two WCS high schools are once again proving that their skills with a camera are unmatched.

Brentwood and Franklin high schools competed in the Western Kentucky University High School Media Awards Friday, March 25. Twenty-five high schools from Kentucky and Tennessee submitted more than 220 entries.

Brentwood High’s WBHS 9 won Best High School Broadcast, and BHS students Eliza Linney and Noah True placed first in the Best News Package category. Noah also received the Most Valuable Broadcast Staff Member award.

“Obviously, I’m very, very proud of these students,” said BHS TV/Film teacher Ronnie Adcock. “I love this time of year because students are rewarded for their hard work. It’s also nice to go out on a high note.”

Adcock will be retiring at the end of the year.

In addition to the three first-place finishes, Brentwood High students also earned several second and third-place honors. Franklin High also placed second and third in several categories.

The students who were recognized at the awards ceremony are listed below:

Best High School Broadcast

First: WBHS 9, Brentwood High

Most Valuable Broadcast Staff Member

First: Noah True, Brentwood High

Best News Package

First: Eliza Linney and Noah True, Brentwood High

Second: Jean Costello and Honour Grand, Franklin High

Best Narrative Film

Second: Graham Wynn, Franklin High

Third: Keaton Hardwick and Luke Ellwanger, Brentwood High

Best Music Video

Second: Ashlyn Witt, Brentwood High

Best News Videography

Second: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Best Feature Story

Second: Grace Constantine, Brentwood High

Third: Jocelyn Gray and Tatum Gray, Franklin High

Best Sports Story

Third: Joseph Ann, Franklin High

