Brentwood High Debate Team Places Fifth at Nationals

Two Brentwood High students placed fifth in the Public Forum Debate at the 2022 National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) National Tournament June 12-17.

Sully Mrkva and William Hong debated in 13 rounds to make it to the quarterfinals. There were a total of 235 teams in the Public Forum Debate competition.

“The students who qualified for the National Tournament made a commitment at the beginning of the school year to work hard and to compete in tournaments throughout the year to prepare,” said BHS forensics coach Harriet Medlin. “They worked together and helped each other as they kept advancing in the elimination rounds.”

Brentwood High won a Debate School of Excellence trophy for finishing in the top 20 debate schools in the tournament.

Several other BHS students, including Eli Gripenstraw, Nihar Sanku, Kate Mize and Garrett Crouch also debated in the tournament. Eli and Nihar debated nine rounds and won a Debate Elimination Round Qualifier plaque. BHS student Sally Choi competed in Informative Speaking and Poetry Reading.

